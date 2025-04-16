Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ NVDS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -2.54. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $78.27.

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

