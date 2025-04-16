Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ NVDS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -2.54. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $78.27.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.