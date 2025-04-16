Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ NVDS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -2.54. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $78.27.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.