TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Bought Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in TransDigm Group stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded down $11.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,349.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,337.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.23. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

