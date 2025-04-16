Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 165,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 969,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,736 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Bank of America upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $67,361.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,718.48. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

