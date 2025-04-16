Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 59.1% increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

TPRKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 82,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

