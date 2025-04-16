Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.
Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.1 %
Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,844. The company has a market cap of C$775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45.
About Trican Well Service
