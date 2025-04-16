Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,844. The company has a market cap of C$775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

