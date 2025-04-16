Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFIN stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 208,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

