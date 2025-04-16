Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.