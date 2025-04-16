Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

RHI stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

