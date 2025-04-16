TSE:DIR FY2026 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dream Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

