Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

