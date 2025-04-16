Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

