Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $578.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.45. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

