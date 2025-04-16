U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of USB stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 323.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
