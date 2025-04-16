UBS Group Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 469,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,377,764. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

