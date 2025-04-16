uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

