Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. William Blair downgraded shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 506,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,362. Udemy has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $904.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,305,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,040,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,814.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 2,538,728 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,985.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

