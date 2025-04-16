United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.