United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,607 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.13.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

