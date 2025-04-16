United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,345 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.