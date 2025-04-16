United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

