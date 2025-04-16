United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 788,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 416,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

