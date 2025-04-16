United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. United-Guardian has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

