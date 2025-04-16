United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.35. 73,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 46,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

United Homes Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Homes Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in United Homes Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.