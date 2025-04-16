United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.35. 73,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 46,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.