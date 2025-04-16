United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.35. 73,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 46,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Homes Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in United Homes Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

