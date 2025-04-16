United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.77 and last traded at $99.77. 820,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,796,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

