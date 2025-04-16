Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

