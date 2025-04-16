VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 3336393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.