VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 207,067 shares.The stock last traded at $82.52 and had previously closed at $83.09.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $553.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

