Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYMI stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.