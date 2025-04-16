Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.