Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.13 and its 200-day moving average is $256.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

