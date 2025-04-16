Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Reduced by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

