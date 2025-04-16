Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 230.0% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 33,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,930. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.