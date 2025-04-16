Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 230.0% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 33,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,930. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
