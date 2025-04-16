Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

