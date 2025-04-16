Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.67. 4,188,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,710,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,664.50. The trade was a 30.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 72,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 167,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 67.7% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 542,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 72,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

