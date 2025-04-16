Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 312,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,253,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 937,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 261,353 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

