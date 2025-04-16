Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.68). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.73), with a volume of 897,246 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

