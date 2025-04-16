Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stock Holdings Lessened by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

