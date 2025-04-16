Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.97 and traded as low as $71.90. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
