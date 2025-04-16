Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.20. 2,705,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,967,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 29,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

