Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $59,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

