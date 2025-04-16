Wasatch Advisors LP Has $74.85 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,201 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $74,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,308,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,676,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

VECO stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

