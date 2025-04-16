Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,888 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Flywire by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

