Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 9,443 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $189,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.33.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $306.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

