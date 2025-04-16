Wedbush Comments on Booking’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $226.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $234.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,327.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

BKNG opened at $4,612.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,709.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,770.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.