Wei-Ming Shao Sells 10,000 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. The trade was a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $675,312.26.

On Thursday, March 20th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

Strategy Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,811,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,981,969. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

