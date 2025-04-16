WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
