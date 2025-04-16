Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $116.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

