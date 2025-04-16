Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,375.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.83.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,360.10 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

