Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Westlake from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.23.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Westlake Stock Down 0.1 %

Westlake stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 31.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.