What is Cormark’s Forecast for Sigma Lithium Q1 Earnings?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

